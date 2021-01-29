TVS Motor Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,391.39 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,391.39 crore in December 2020 up 30.69% from Rs. 4,125.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.62 crore in December 2020 up 119.39% from Rs. 121.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.49 crore in December 2020 up 43.75% from Rs. 364.16 crore in December 2019.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2019.

TVS Motor shares closed at 529.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.