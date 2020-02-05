TVS Motor Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,125.46 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,125.46 crore in December 2019 down 11.55% from Rs. 4,663.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.07 crore in December 2019 down 32.13% from Rs. 178.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.16 crore in December 2019 down 3.25% from Rs. 376.38 crore in December 2018.

TVS Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2018.

TVS Motor shares closed at 455.25 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.