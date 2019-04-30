TVS Motor Q4 profit skids 19% to Rs 133.8 crore; revenue up 9%

TVS Motor Company has registered 19.2 percent fall in its Q4FY19 net profit at Rs 133.8 crore versus Rs 165.6 crore in the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 9.2% in total revenue (excluding excise duty / GST) to Rs 4,387.6 crores in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 4,016.8 crores in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 4.4 percent YoY at Rs 308.1 crore compared to Rs. 295.2 crores. EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 7 percent.

In the quarter ended March 2019, the overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew from 8.89 Lakh units to 9.07 Lakh units.

Motorcycle sales grew by 8.4% from 3.46 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2018 to 3.75 lakh units in fourth quarter of 2018-19. Scooter sales for the quarter is 2.71 lakh units against 2.80 lakh units.

The company’s total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers is 1.96 lakh units in the last quarter against 1.61 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2018 registering a growth of 21.7%.

Its three-wheeler sales grew by 44.8 % from 0.29 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 to 0.42 lakh units in March quarter of 2019.

TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 486, down Rs 20.40, or 4.03 percent on the BSE.