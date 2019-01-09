TVS Motor Q3 PAT seen up 2.8% YoY to Rs. 158.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

TVS Fiero | Back in the day, there were not a lot of motorcycles who had an accolade or a record which they could flaunt on their bodies. Fewer still, had the honor of pasting “9 times WRX champion” on their grabrail. That was the TVS Suzuki Fiero, which was a 150 CC powerhouse, derived straight from its rally racing champion sibling. Though the Fiero went rather unnoticed due to its simple commuter stance and rather drab looks, it still nurses a soft spot in the hearts of rally enthusiasts across India. (Image credit: TVSMotor.com)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motor to report net profit at Rs. 158.7 crore up 2.8% year-on-year(down 24.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,552.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 350.5 crore.

