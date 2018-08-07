TVS Motor Q1 profit grows 13% to Rs 147 cr, misses estimates

TVS Motor Company, India's fourth largest two-wheeler maker on Tuesday posted 13.2 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2018, missing estimates.

Standalone net profit of the company grew to Rs 146.6 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 129.5 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago. A Reuters poll had expected the net profit to come in at Rs 173 crore.

The company which makes bikes under the brands Apache and Star and scooters under the brands Jupiter and Scooty saw its two-wheeler volumes grow by 14 percent to 8,92,754 units as compared to 7,85,071 units sold in the same quarter a year ago.

Three wheeler sales for the reporting quarter stood at 35,520 units, a growth of 172 percent compared to 13,037 units sold in the same quarter last year.

Standalone revenues came in at Rs 4,153.7 crore, a growth of 22.2 percent as against Rs 3,399.5 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The Reuters poll had expected revenues to come in at Rs 4,220 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 45 percent to Rs 306.4 crore and margin expanded by 120 basis points to 7.4 percent compared to year-ago.