TVS Motor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore in September 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 6,483.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.31 crore in September 2022 up 59.52% from Rs. 242.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,116.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.3% from Rs. 747.55 crore in September 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.10 in September 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 1,114.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.03% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.