TVS Motor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore in September 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 6,483.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.31 crore in September 2022 up 59.52% from Rs. 242.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,116.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.3% from Rs. 747.55 crore in September 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.10 in September 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 1,114.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.03% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,560.76 7,315.70 6,483.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,560.76 7,315.70 6,483.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,579.14 4,614.45 4,406.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 229.96 218.87 80.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.33 18.87 -103.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 751.23 658.59 533.39
Depreciation 212.32 198.85 182.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,001.44 899.66 826.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 874.00 706.41 557.49
Other Income 29.80 32.13 7.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 903.80 738.54 565.25
Interest 338.28 291.95 222.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 565.52 446.59 342.64
Exceptional Items -0.09 -1.07 -0.97
P/L Before Tax 565.43 445.52 341.67
Tax 176.33 139.21 108.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 389.10 306.31 232.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 389.10 306.31 232.82
Minority Interest 12.91 8.62 7.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates -15.70 -9.56 1.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 386.31 305.37 242.17
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 6.43 5.10
Diluted EPS 8.13 6.43 5.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 6.43 5.10
Diluted EPS 8.13 6.43 5.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm
