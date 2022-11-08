English
    TVS Motor Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,560.76 crore in September 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 6,483.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.31 crore in September 2022 up 59.52% from Rs. 242.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,116.12 crore in September 2022 up 49.3% from Rs. 747.55 crore in September 2021.

    TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.10 in September 2021.

    TVS Motor shares closed at 1,114.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.03% returns over the last 6 months and 56.43% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Motor Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,560.767,315.706,483.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,560.767,315.706,483.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,579.144,614.454,406.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods229.96218.8780.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-87.3318.87-103.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost751.23658.59533.39
    Depreciation212.32198.85182.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,001.44899.66826.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax874.00706.41557.49
    Other Income29.8032.137.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax903.80738.54565.25
    Interest338.28291.95222.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax565.52446.59342.64
    Exceptional Items-0.09-1.07-0.97
    P/L Before Tax565.43445.52341.67
    Tax176.33139.21108.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities389.10306.31232.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period389.10306.31232.82
    Minority Interest12.918.627.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-15.70-9.561.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates386.31305.37242.17
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.136.435.10
    Diluted EPS8.136.435.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.136.435.10
    Diluted EPS8.136.435.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm