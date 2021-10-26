TVS Motor Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,483.42 crore, up 23.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,483.42 crore in September 2021 up 23.39% from Rs. 5,254.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.17 crore in September 2021 up 34.59% from Rs. 179.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 747.55 crore in September 2021 up 15.24% from Rs. 648.67 crore in September 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 599.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)