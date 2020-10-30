TVS Motor Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,254.36 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,254.36 crore in September 2020 up 5.93% from Rs. 4,960.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 179.93 crore in September 2020 down 29.04% from Rs. 253.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 648.67 crore in September 2020 up 11.06% from Rs. 584.09 crore in September 2019.

TVS Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2019.

TVS Motor shares closed at 422.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.17% returns over the last 6 months and -11.84% over the last 12 months.