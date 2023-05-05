TVS Motor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,031.40 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,031.40 crore in March 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 6,585.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 277.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,121.03 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 843.71 crore in March 2022.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2022.

TVS Motor shares closed at 1,169.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and 86.30% over the last 12 months.