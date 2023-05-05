English
    TVS Motor Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,031.40 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,031.40 crore in March 2023 up 21.96% from Rs. 6,585.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.10 crore in March 2023 up 21.14% from Rs. 277.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,121.03 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 843.71 crore in March 2022.

    TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2022.

    TVS Motor shares closed at 1,169.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.93% returns over the last 6 months and 86.30% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Motor Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,031.408,066.136,585.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,031.408,066.136,585.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,943.874,955.804,340.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.49305.63357.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.96-90.43-322.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost762.26718.17562.90
    Depreciation231.78215.91206.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,116.931,155.05817.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax822.11806.00623.21
    Other Income67.148.9313.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax889.25814.93636.76
    Interest398.26339.40262.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax490.99475.53374.24
    Exceptional Items---0.71-1.96
    P/L Before Tax490.99474.82372.28
    Tax150.83160.2092.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities340.16314.62279.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period340.16314.62279.29
    Minority Interest0.43-2.752.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.49-10.98-4.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates336.10300.89277.45
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.076.335.84
    Diluted EPS7.076.335.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.076.335.84
    Diluted EPS7.076.335.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

