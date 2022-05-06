English
    TVS Motor Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,585.20 crore, up 7.39% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,585.20 crore in March 2022 up 7.39% from Rs. 6,131.90 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.45 crore in March 2022 down 10.51% from Rs. 310.05 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 843.71 crore in March 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 786.34 crore in March 2021.

    TVS Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2021.

    TVS Motor shares closed at 631.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 4.50% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Motor Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,585.206,597.356,131.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,585.206,597.356,131.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,340.094,088.054,038.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods357.6690.4975.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-322.63263.82-40.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost562.90542.10456.21
    Depreciation206.95189.78159.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses817.02843.29824.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax623.21579.82618.27
    Other Income13.558.878.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax636.76588.69626.91
    Interest262.52234.06209.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax374.24354.63417.79
    Exceptional Items-1.96-0.45-6.20
    P/L Before Tax372.28354.18411.59
    Tax92.99122.7294.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities279.29231.46317.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period279.29231.46317.06
    Minority Interest2.7811.19-9.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.625.102.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates277.45247.75310.05
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.845.216.53
    Diluted EPS5.845.216.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.845.216.53
    Diluted EPS5.845.216.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
