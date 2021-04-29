TVS Motor Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,131.90 crore, up 49.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,131.90 crore in March 2021 up 49.39% from Rs. 4,104.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.05 crore in March 2021 up 318.7% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.34 crore in March 2021 up 43.94% from Rs. 546.31 crore in March 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 645.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.15% returns over the last 6 months and 117.95% over the last 12 months.