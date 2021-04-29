MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TVS Motor Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,131.90 crore, up 49.39% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,131.90 crore in March 2021 up 49.39% from Rs. 4,104.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.05 crore in March 2021 up 318.7% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.34 crore in March 2021 up 43.94% from Rs. 546.31 crore in March 2020.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2020.

Close

TVS Motor shares closed at 645.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.15% returns over the last 6 months and 117.95% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,131.906,094.914,104.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,131.906,094.914,104.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,038.814,080.132,710.22
Purchase of Traded Goods75.3872.3159.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.499.55-129.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost456.21468.18389.40
Depreciation159.43149.60156.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses824.29711.61552.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax618.27603.53365.77
Other Income8.6416.6523.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax626.91620.18389.73
Interest209.12220.80231.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax417.79399.38158.08
Exceptional Items-6.20-1.74-40.33
P/L Before Tax411.59397.64117.75
Tax94.53103.6832.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities317.06293.9684.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period317.06293.9684.76
Minority Interest-9.14-6.04-7.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.13-4.27-2.91
Net P/L After M.I & Associates310.05283.6574.05
Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.535.971.56
Diluted EPS6.535.971.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.535.971.56
Diluted EPS6.535.971.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Motor #TVS Motor Company
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.