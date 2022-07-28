 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,315.70 crore, up 56.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,315.70 crore in June 2022 up 56.01% from Rs. 4,689.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.37 crore in June 2022 up 2994.5% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 937.39 crore in June 2022 up 124.38% from Rs. 417.77 crore in June 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 849.25 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,315.70 6,585.20 4,689.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,315.70 6,585.20 4,689.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,614.45 4,340.09 3,104.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 218.87 357.66 49.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.87 -322.63 -98.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 658.59 562.90 485.64
Depreciation 198.85 206.95 163.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 899.66 817.02 732.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 706.41 623.21 251.25
Other Income 32.13 13.55 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 738.54 636.76 253.94
Interest 291.95 262.52 221.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 446.59 374.24 32.91
Exceptional Items -1.07 -1.96 -36.74
P/L Before Tax 445.52 372.28 -3.83
Tax 139.21 92.99 11.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 306.31 279.29 -15.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 306.31 279.29 -15.18
Minority Interest 8.62 2.78 4.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.56 -4.62 0.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 305.37 277.45 -10.55
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.43 5.84 -0.22
Diluted EPS 6.43 5.84 -0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.43 5.84 -0.22
Diluted EPS 6.43 5.84 -0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
