TVS Motor Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,315.70 crore, up 56.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,315.70 crore in June 2022 up 56.01% from Rs. 4,689.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 305.37 crore in June 2022 up 2994.5% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 937.39 crore in June 2022 up 124.38% from Rs. 417.77 crore in June 2021.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

TVS Motor shares closed at 849.25 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)