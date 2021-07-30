TVS Motor Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,689.34 crore, up 141.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,689.34 crore in June 2021 up 141.76% from Rs. 1,939.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2021 up 94.12% from Rs. 179.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.77 crore in June 2021 up 420.52% from Rs. 80.26 crore in June 2020.

TVS Motor shares closed at 561.85 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.21% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.