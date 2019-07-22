App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,018.34 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,018.34 crore in June 2019 up 8.72% from Rs. 4,615.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.40 crore in June 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 155.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 567.98 crore in June 2019 up 15.88% from Rs. 490.16 crore in June 2018.

TVS Motor EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2018.

TVS Motor shares closed at 396.20 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.51% returns over the last 6 months and -26.91% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,018.344,954.65
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations5,018.344,954.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,335.913,313.44
Purchase of Traded Goods58.6762.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.7128.90
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost379.89353.38
Depreciation130.70110.96
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses685.53695.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.35390.15
Other Income7.9312.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.28402.53
Interest204.41183.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax232.87218.72
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax232.87218.72
Tax80.2972.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.58145.90
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.58145.90
Minority Interest-4.84-5.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.34-1.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates146.40138.43
Equity Share Capital47.5147.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.082.91
Diluted EPS3.082.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.082.91
Diluted EPS3.082.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Motor #TVS Motor Company

