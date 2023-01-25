TVS Motor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore in December 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 6,597.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.89 crore in December 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 247.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,030.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 778.47 crore in December 2021.