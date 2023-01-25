 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TVS Motor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore in December 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 6,597.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.89 crore in December 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 247.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,030.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 778.47 crore in December 2021.

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,066.13 8,560.76 6,597.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,066.13 8,560.76 6,597.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,955.80 5,579.14 4,088.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 305.63 229.96 90.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -90.43 -87.33 263.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 718.17 751.23 542.10
Depreciation 215.91 212.32 189.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,155.05 1,001.44 843.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 806.00 874.00 579.82
Other Income 8.93 29.80 8.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 814.93 903.80 588.69
Interest 339.40 338.28 234.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 475.53 565.52 354.63
Exceptional Items -0.71 -0.09 -0.45
P/L Before Tax 474.82 565.43 354.18
Tax 160.20 176.33 122.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 314.62 389.10 231.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 314.62 389.10 231.46
Minority Interest -2.75 12.91 11.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.98 -15.70 5.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 300.89 386.31 247.75
Equity Share Capital 47.51 47.51 47.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 8.13 5.21
Diluted EPS 6.33 8.13 5.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 8.13 5.21
Diluted EPS 6.33 8.13 5.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
