    TVS Motor Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,066.13 crore in December 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 6,597.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.89 crore in December 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 247.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,030.84 crore in December 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 778.47 crore in December 2021.

    TVS Motor Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,066.138,560.766,597.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,066.138,560.766,597.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,955.805,579.144,088.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods305.63229.9690.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-90.43-87.33263.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost718.17751.23542.10
    Depreciation215.91212.32189.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,155.051,001.44843.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax806.00874.00579.82
    Other Income8.9329.808.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax814.93903.80588.69
    Interest339.40338.28234.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax475.53565.52354.63
    Exceptional Items-0.71-0.09-0.45
    P/L Before Tax474.82565.43354.18
    Tax160.20176.33122.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities314.62389.10231.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period314.62389.10231.46
    Minority Interest-2.7512.9111.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.98-15.705.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates300.89386.31247.75
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.338.135.21
    Diluted EPS6.338.135.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.338.135.21
    Diluted EPS6.338.135.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited