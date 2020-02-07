TVS Motor Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,765.99 crore, down 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,765.99 crore in December 2019 down 6.96% from Rs. 5,122.61 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.61 crore in December 2019 down 26.14% from Rs. 203.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 626.51 crore in December 2019 up 9.64% from Rs. 571.41 crore in December 2018.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

TVS Motor shares closed at 473.85 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.86% returns over the last 6 months and -3.00% over the last 12 months.