TVS Electronics Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 739.35 crore, down 24.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 739.35 crore in September 2018 down 24.23% from Rs. 975.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2018 down 96.11% from Rs. 5.91 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2018 down 30.37% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2017.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.18 in September 2017.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 237.65 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.39% returns over the last 6 months and -42.07% over the last 12 months.