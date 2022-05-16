 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TVS Electronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.42 crore, up 22.19% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.42 crore in March 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022 down 23.25% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2021.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 210.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.04% returns over the last 6 months and 57.61% over the last 12 months.

TVS Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.42 87.35 72.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.42 87.35 72.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.86 27.97 21.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.98 12.94 16.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.58 3.73 -2.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.04 10.13 8.38
Depreciation 1.92 1.48 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.16 24.16 20.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.88 6.94 5.94
Other Income 0.44 0.28 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.32 7.22 6.19
Interest 0.35 0.12 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.97 7.10 6.05
Exceptional Items 0.49 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.46 7.10 6.05
Tax 1.97 2.00 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.49 5.10 5.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.49 5.10 5.85
Equity Share Capital 18.65 18.65 18.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.73 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.73 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.73 3.14
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.73 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Electronics
first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.