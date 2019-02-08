TVS Electronics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore, down 95.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.31 crore in December 2018 down 95.47% from Rs. 1,220.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 down 91.76% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 down 73.46% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2017.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.17 in December 2017.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 181.85 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.96% returns over the last 6 months and -48.64% over the last 12 months.