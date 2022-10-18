 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TV18 Broadcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore, down 0.96% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore in September 2022 down 0.96% from Rs. 300.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 139.68% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 62.52 crore in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 36.15 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.67 266.40 300.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.67 266.40 300.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.60 112.69 108.16
Depreciation 12.71 12.35 12.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.61 157.68 139.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.25 -16.32 40.38
Other Income 8.68 17.12 9.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.57 0.80 49.67
Interest 8.08 7.43 7.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.65 -6.63 41.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.65 -6.63 41.94
Tax -4.18 -1.66 10.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.47 -4.97 31.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.47 -4.97 31.43
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.03 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.03 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV18 Broadcast
first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.