TV18 Broadcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore, down 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore in September 2022 down 0.96% from Rs. 300.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 139.68% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 62.52 crore in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 36.15 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.