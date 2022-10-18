TV18 Broadcast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore, down 0.96% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 297.67 crore in September 2022 down 0.96% from Rs. 300.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2022 down 139.68% from Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2022 down 93.38% from Rs. 62.52 crore in September 2021.
TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 36.15 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.
|TV18 Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|297.67
|266.40
|300.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|297.67
|266.40
|300.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.60
|112.69
|108.16
|Depreciation
|12.71
|12.35
|12.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|189.61
|157.68
|139.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.25
|-16.32
|40.38
|Other Income
|8.68
|17.12
|9.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.57
|0.80
|49.67
|Interest
|8.08
|7.43
|7.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.65
|-6.63
|41.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.65
|-6.63
|41.94
|Tax
|-4.18
|-1.66
|10.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.47
|-4.97
|31.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.47
|-4.97
|31.43
|Equity Share Capital
|342.87
|342.87
|342.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited