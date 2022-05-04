 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV18 Broadcast Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.05 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.05 crore in March 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 314.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.89 crore in March 2022 down 18.51% from Rs. 58.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.04 crore in March 2022 down 15.64% from Rs. 99.62 crore in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 52.90 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 58.15% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.05 346.63 314.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.05 346.63 314.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.43 99.52 93.67
Depreciation 12.35 12.39 13.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 74.06 51.60
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 175.71 78.79 84.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.56 81.87 70.83
Other Income 10.13 21.88 15.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.69 103.75 86.09
Interest 7.72 7.19 9.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.97 96.56 77.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.97 96.56 77.03
Tax 16.08 24.51 18.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.89 72.05 58.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.89 72.05 58.77
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.42 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.42 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.42 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.42 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

