    TV18 Broadcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.88 crore, up 26.46% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.88 crore in June 2023 up 26.46% from Rs. 266.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2023 down 314.49% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2023 down 27.22% from Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022.

    TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 39.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.

    TV18 Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.88360.50266.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.88360.50266.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.93112.78112.69
    Depreciation19.5617.2512.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses108.6161.2878.54
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.00121.0579.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.2248.14-16.32
    Other Income15.2319.7517.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.9967.890.80
    Interest12.3211.607.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.3156.29-6.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.3156.29-6.63
    Tax-1.7112.64-1.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.6043.65-4.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.6043.65-4.97
    Equity Share Capital342.87342.87342.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.25-0.03
    Diluted EPS-1.460.25-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.25-0.03
    Diluted EPS-1.460.25-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

