TV18 Broadcast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.88 crore, up 26.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.88 crore in June 2023 up 26.46% from Rs. 266.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2023 down 314.49% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2023 down 27.22% from Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 39.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.