TV18 Broadcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore in June 2022 down 0.93% from Rs. 268.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 down 123.43% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022 down 73.31% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 38.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 266.40 346.05 268.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 266.40 346.05 268.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.69 96.43 90.74
Depreciation 12.35 12.35 13.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 157.68 175.71 137.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.32 61.56 27.06
Other Income 17.12 10.13 9.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 71.69 36.13
Interest 7.43 7.72 7.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.63 63.97 28.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.63 63.97 28.30
Tax -1.66 16.08 7.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.97 47.89 21.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.97 47.89 21.21
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.28 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.28 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.28 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.28 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

