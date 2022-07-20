TV18 Broadcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:
Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore in June 2022 down 0.93% from Rs. 268.90 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 down 123.43% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022 down 73.31% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2021.
TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 38.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.
|TV18 Broadcast
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|266.40
|346.05
|268.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|266.40
|346.05
|268.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.69
|96.43
|90.74
|Depreciation
|12.35
|12.35
|13.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|157.68
|175.71
|137.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.32
|61.56
|27.06
|Other Income
|17.12
|10.13
|9.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|71.69
|36.13
|Interest
|7.43
|7.72
|7.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.63
|63.97
|28.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.63
|63.97
|28.30
|Tax
|-1.66
|16.08
|7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.97
|47.89
|21.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.97
|47.89
|21.21
|Equity Share Capital
|342.87
|342.87
|342.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.28
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.28
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.28
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.28
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited