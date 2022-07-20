TV18 Broadcast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.40 crore in June 2022 down 0.93% from Rs. 268.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022 down 123.43% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.15 crore in June 2022 down 73.31% from Rs. 49.27 crore in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 38.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.