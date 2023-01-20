 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV18 Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore, down 5.62% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore in December 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 346.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 56.11% from Rs. 72.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2022 down 61.97% from Rs. 116.14 crore in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 35.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 327.15 297.67 346.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 327.15 297.67 346.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 116.36 112.60 99.52
Depreciation 13.91 12.71 12.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 90.48 -- 74.06
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.93 189.61 78.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -17.25 81.87
Other Income 30.79 8.68 21.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.26 -8.57 103.75
Interest 10.34 8.08 7.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.92 -16.65 96.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.92 -16.65 96.56
Tax -11.70 -4.18 24.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.62 -12.47 72.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.62 -12.47 72.05
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.07 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.07 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 -0.07 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.07 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

