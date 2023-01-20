TV18 Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore, down 5.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore in December 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 346.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 56.11% from Rs. 72.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2022 down 61.97% from Rs. 116.14 crore in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 35.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.