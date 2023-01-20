English
    TV18 Broadcast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore, down 5.62% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.15 crore in December 2022 down 5.62% from Rs. 346.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2022 down 56.11% from Rs. 72.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.17 crore in December 2022 down 61.97% from Rs. 116.14 crore in December 2021.

    TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.

    TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 35.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.

    TV18 Broadcast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.15297.67346.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.15297.67346.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost116.36112.6099.52
    Depreciation13.9112.7112.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses90.48--74.06
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.93189.6178.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-17.2581.87
    Other Income30.798.6821.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.26-8.57103.75
    Interest10.348.087.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.92-16.6596.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.92-16.6596.56
    Tax-11.70-4.1824.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.62-12.4772.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.62-12.4772.05
    Equity Share Capital342.87342.87342.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.070.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.18-0.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.18-0.070.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
