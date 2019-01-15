App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

TV18 Broadcast reports over Rs 146 crore Q3 net profit

Its revenue from operation during the third quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,474.7 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

TV18 Broadcast on January 15 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The figures for the current quarter are not comparable with those of the corresponding period consequent to Viacom18 Media and IndiaCast Media Distribution becoming subsidiaries with effect from March 1, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation during the third quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,474.7 crore. It was Rs 271.13 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said.

Shares of TV18 Broadcast were trading 1.73 per cent up, at Rs 38.20 apiece on BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #earnings #TV18 Broadcast

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.