TV18 Broadcast Q4 consolidated PAT falls 13.4% YoY to Rs 146.3 crore

TV18 Broadcast on May 3 reported a 13.4 percent on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 146.3 crore for the quarter ended March.

The broadcasting company's consolidated revenue rose 11 percent on-year to Rs 1,496.2 crore for the reported quarter.

The strong growth in revenues was led by the news division where sales grew 10 percent on-year while the entertainment business posted a growth of 11 percent.

"At the end of the year, increasing inflation, further worsened by Russia-Ukraine conflict, impacted consumer demand and consequently advertising spends," the company said.

TV18 said that the recent investment by Bodhi Tree and Reliance Industries in Viacom 18, where the company is a major shareholder, of Rs 15,145 crore will help boost the company's strategic investments.

"Infusion of around Rs 15,000 crore in Viacom18 will enable the company to make the right investments in high growth businesses – Digital, Sports, and Regional Entertainment, to set it on a long-term growth path," TV18 Broadcast said.

During the quarter, the company reported weakness in its operating performance with consolidated operating profit shrinking 8.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 254 crore.

The weakness in operating profit trickled down to the margins which contracted to 17 percent in the March quarter from 20.7 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The muted operating performance was on account of a 14.9 percent on-year rise in consolidated total expenses to Rs 1,279 crore in the quarter driven by high operational costs and marketing expenses.

On May 2, shares of TV18 Broadcast ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 53.4 on the National Stock Exchange. Indian stock market is closed on May 3 on account of Eid.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.





