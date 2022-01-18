MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TV18 Broadcast Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 35% sequentially to Rs 312 crore

We are building a strong and sustainable media franchise which not only delivers quality content to Indian audience but also value to the shareholders, said Chairman Adil Zainulbhai

Gaurav Sharma
January 18, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday reported a sharp 35 percent increase in net profit on a sequential basis to Rs 312 crore for the quarter-ended December 2021, powered by a 21 percent YoY rise in ad spend at Rs 263.35.

Operating revenue was up 20 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,567 crore and on yearly basis, there was a growth of 15 percent in a stellar period of growth for the television news business.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said: “We are building a strong and sustainable media franchise which not only delivers quality content to Indian audience but also value to the shareholders.” “Over the last few years, we have taken several significant steps which have helped us achieve the turn around on profitability front and it is really encouraging to see a visible shift in the margin profile of our businesses, he added.

On a yearly basis, net profit was down 17 percent from Rs 377 crore because there was a tax credit of Rs 102 crore in the last year quarter.

The stock of TV18 Broadcast opened at Rs 49.10, up Rs 0.35 from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 18.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Gaurav Sharma
Tags: #Results #TV18 Broadcast Limited
first published: Jan 18, 2022 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.