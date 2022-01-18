TV18 Broadcast Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 35% sequentially to Rs 312 crore

live bse live

TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday reported a sharp 35 percent increase in net profit on a sequential basis to Rs 312 crore for the quarter-ended December 2021, powered by a 21 percent YoY rise in ad spend at Rs 263.35.

Operating revenue was up 20 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,567 crore and on yearly basis, there was a growth of 15 percent in a stellar period of growth for the television news business.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said: “We are building a strong and sustainable media franchise which not only delivers quality content to Indian audience but also value to the shareholders.” “Over the last few years, we have taken several significant steps which have helped us achieve the turn around on profitability front and it is really encouraging to see a visible shift in the margin profile of our businesses, he added.

On a yearly basis, net profit was down 17 percent from Rs 377 crore because there was a tax credit of Rs 102 crore in the last year quarter.

The stock of TV18 Broadcast opened at Rs 49.10, up Rs 0.35 from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 18.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)