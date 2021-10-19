MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TV18 Broadcast Q2 profit doubles to Rs 231 crore, revenue jumps 29%

TV18 Broadcast Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said the quarter was quite remarkable, both from a macro as well as the company's point of view.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 231.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 115.55 crore in the year-ago period, the media firm said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was up 29.14 percent to Rs 1,307.90 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,012.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter grew 53 percent YoY, operating margin at 18.2 percent, the company said in a post earning statement adding that both News and Entertainment businesses further improved profitability.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 1,104 crore, up 21.34 percent as against Rs 909.82 crore.

TV18 Broadcast Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said the quarter was quite remarkable, both from a macro as well as the company's point of view.

Close

Related stories

The outlook, he said, is looking quite promising from a medium-term perspective and this is a good news for the consumer-facing businesses. "With expansion into sports genre, we have taken a significant step towards scaling up our entertainment portfolio to the next level. This will help establish us as a truly integrated media company across broadcast, OTT and content studio business spanning general entertainment, news, movies and sports," said Zainulbhai.

Shares of TV18 Broadcast on Tuesday settled at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE, down 1.18 percent.
PTI
Tags: #Results #TV18 Broadcast
first published: Oct 19, 2021 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.