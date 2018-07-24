TV18 Broadcast Q1 loss narrows to Rs 6.8 crore, operating EBITDA grows 179%

Media and entertainment company, TV18 Broadcast's consolidated loss for the first quarter ended June 2018 narrowed to Rs 6.8 crore from Rs 14.28 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Year-on-year numbers, however, are not strictly comparable due to the acquisition of Viacom and IndiaCast this year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,088.2 crore against Rs 219.06 crore in corresponding period last year.

As per restated numbers, consolidated revenue increased 11 percent year-on-year (to Rs 1,088.2 crore from Rs 979 crore with business & general news segment growing 14 percent, regional news & Infotainment 24 percent, entertainment 10 percent and subscription revenue 10 percent.

Viacom18 and Indiacast became subsidiaries of TV18 from March 1, 2018. Hence, the reported financials of TV18 consolidated these entities only from that date. The above representation assumes their consolidation throughout, for comparability purposes, and will not match reported financials. IBN Lokmat is a 50:50 JV is not consolidated under Ind-AS accounting.

"Television channels reach out to 70 crore people across the country, making every 1 in 2 Indians our consumer. We have 53 domestic channels across news and entertainment, making us a formidable player. The improving advertising environment and rising viewership are positives, as we continue investing into growing offerings across genres," Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18 said.

TV18 reported a consolidated operating EBITDA of Rs 39 crore in Q1FY19 (a sharp improvement YoY), despite the impact of losses from the startup of Colors Tamil.

Operating EBITDA growth was 179 percent compared to Rs 14 crore in same period last fiscal. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 3.58 percent against 1.43 percent YoY.

"Business-as-usual EBITDA margin for entertainment business improved significantly, and losses in Regional News also reduced," the company said in its filing.

At 14:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 48.00, up Rs 2.15, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd and TV18 Broadcast.