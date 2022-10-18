 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV18 Broadcast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.43 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.66% from Rs. 1,307.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 140.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.64 crore in September 2022 down 80.13% from Rs. 254.82 crore in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 36.15 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,473.43 1,265.05 1,307.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,473.43 1,265.05 1,307.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 234.06 264.20 233.19
Depreciation 28.49 26.34 28.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,198.72 943.10 832.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.16 31.41 213.11
Other Income 9.99 30.31 12.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.15 61.72 225.93
Interest 24.68 10.73 9.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.53 50.99 216.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.53 50.99 216.72
Tax -0.47 0.04 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.06 50.95 217.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.06 50.95 217.21
Minority Interest -4.59 -26.36 -90.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.34 9.07 14.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.69 33.66 140.86
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.20 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.20 0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.30 0.82
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.20 0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 11:00 pm
