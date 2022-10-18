TV18 Broadcast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,473.43 crore, up 12.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,473.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.66% from Rs. 1,307.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2022 down 95.96% from Rs. 140.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.64 crore in September 2022 down 80.13% from Rs. 254.82 crore in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 36.15 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.67% over the last 12 months.