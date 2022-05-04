 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV18 Broadcast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,496.22 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,496.22 crore in March 2022 up 11% from Rs. 1,347.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.61 crore in March 2022 down 13.43% from Rs. 165.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.25 crore in March 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 299.94 crore in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 52.90 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 58.15% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,496.22 1,567.08 1,347.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,496.22 1,567.08 1,347.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 222.45 222.56 228.75
Depreciation 26.86 28.44 31.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 263.35 200.13
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,019.76 726.15 640.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.15 326.58 247.47
Other Income 16.24 25.58 21.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.39 352.16 268.85
Interest 10.25 8.94 12.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 233.14 343.22 256.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 233.14 343.22 256.00
Tax 26.45 44.04 19.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 206.69 299.18 236.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 206.69 299.18 236.14
Minority Interest -77.24 -111.21 -85.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.16 12.37 14.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 143.61 200.34 165.88
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 1.17 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.84 1.17 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 1.75 1.38
Diluted EPS 0.84 1.17 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:47 am
