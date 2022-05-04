TV18 Broadcast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,496.22 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,496.22 crore in March 2022 up 11% from Rs. 1,347.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.61 crore in March 2022 down 13.43% from Rs. 165.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.25 crore in March 2022 down 9.9% from Rs. 299.94 crore in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 52.90 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 58.15% over the last 12 months.