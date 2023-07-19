TV18 Broadcast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,176.03 crore, up 151.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,176.03 crore in June 2023 up 151.06% from Rs. 1,265.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.33 crore in June 2023 up 31.7% from Rs. 33.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.24 crore in June 2023 up 67.2% from Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2022.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 39.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.