    TV18 Broadcast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,176.03 crore, up 151.06% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,176.03 crore in June 2023 up 151.06% from Rs. 1,265.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.33 crore in June 2023 up 31.7% from Rs. 33.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.24 crore in June 2023 up 67.2% from Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2022.

    TV18 Broadcast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

    TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 39.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.62% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.

    TV18 Broadcast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,176.031,405.901,265.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,176.031,405.901,265.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost267.93256.38264.20
    Depreciation39.3935.0426.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses517.05345.02287.10
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,445.45727.34656.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-93.7942.1231.41
    Other Income201.6430.5130.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.8572.6361.72
    Interest36.2249.7110.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.6322.9250.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.6322.9250.99
    Tax-1.7113.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.349.9150.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.349.9150.95
    Minority Interest-46.8715.53-26.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates17.869.759.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.3335.1933.66
    Equity Share Capital342.87342.87342.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.210.20
    Diluted EPS0.260.210.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.210.20
    Diluted EPS0.260.210.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

