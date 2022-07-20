TV18 Broadcast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.05 crore, up 9.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,265.05 crore in June 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 1,154.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.66 crore in June 2022 down 66.24% from Rs. 99.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2022 down 57.67% from Rs. 208.05 crore in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 38.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.