TV18 Broadcast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,265.05 crore, up 9.53% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,265.05 crore in June 2022 up 9.53% from Rs. 1,154.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.66 crore in June 2022 down 66.24% from Rs. 99.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2022 down 57.67% from Rs. 208.05 crore in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 38.55 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.88% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,265.05 1,496.22 1,154.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,265.05 1,496.22 1,154.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 264.20 222.45 219.04
Depreciation 26.34 26.86 28.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 943.10 1,019.76 748.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.41 227.15 158.60
Other Income 30.31 16.24 20.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.72 243.39 179.13
Interest 10.73 10.25 9.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.99 233.14 169.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.99 233.14 169.44
Tax 0.04 26.45 20.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.95 206.69 149.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.95 206.69 149.39
Minority Interest -26.36 -77.24 -62.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.07 14.16 13.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.66 143.61 99.69
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.84 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.84 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.84 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.84 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
