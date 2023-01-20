 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV18 Broadcast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,767.71 crore, up 12.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV18 Broadcast are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,767.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 1,567.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.64 crore in December 2022 down 79.22% from Rs. 200.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.80 crore in December 2022 down 80.61% from Rs. 380.60 crore in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

TV18 Broadcast shares closed at 35.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -32.50% over the last 12 months.

TV18 Broadcast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,767.71 1,473.43 1,567.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,767.71 1,473.43 1,567.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 256.39 234.06 222.56
Depreciation 32.72 28.49 28.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 350.92 -- 263.35
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,141.81 1,198.72 726.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.13 12.16 326.58
Other Income 55.21 9.99 25.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.08 22.15 352.16
Interest 31.06 24.68 8.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.02 -2.53 343.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.02 -2.53 343.22
Tax -13.59 -0.47 44.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.61 -2.06 299.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.61 -2.06 299.18
Minority Interest 3.83 -4.59 -111.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.20 12.34 12.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.64 5.69 200.34
Equity Share Capital 342.87 342.87 342.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 0.03 1.17
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.03 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 -0.01 1.75
Diluted EPS 0.24 0.03 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm