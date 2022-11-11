TV Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore, down 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore in September 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 20.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 322.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

TV Vision shares closed at 3.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.