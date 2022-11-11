TV Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore, down 6.77% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore in September 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 20.62 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 322.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.
TV Vision shares closed at 3.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.23
|19.04
|20.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.23
|19.04
|20.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.95
|12.22
|15.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.89
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.00
|1.84
|2.14
|Depreciation
|4.74
|4.69
|6.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.35
|3.87
|3.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.70
|-3.58
|-6.97
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-3.58
|-6.97
|Interest
|0.38
|0.35
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-3.93
|-7.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-3.93
|-7.35
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.07
|-3.93
|-7.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.07
|-3.93
|-7.35
|Equity Share Capital
|36.74
|36.74
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-1.07
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.01
|-2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|-1.07
|-2.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-1.01
|-2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited