English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TV Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore, down 6.77% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.23 crore in September 2022 down 6.77% from Rs. 20.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2022 up 44.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2022 up 322.92% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

    TV Vision shares closed at 3.20 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.57% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    TV Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.2319.0420.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.2319.0420.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9512.2215.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.89----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.001.842.14
    Depreciation4.744.696.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.353.873.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.70-3.58-6.97
    Other Income0.030.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.67-3.58-6.97
    Interest0.380.350.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.05-3.93-7.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.05-3.93-7.35
    Tax0.02----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.07-3.93-7.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.07-3.93-7.35
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7434.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.07-2.10
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.01-2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11-1.07-2.10
    Diluted EPS-1.05-1.01-2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV Vision
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 02:27 pm