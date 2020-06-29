TV Vision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore in March 2020 down 11.22% from Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020 up 35.87% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 up 72.94% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2019.

TV Vision shares closed at 1.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.83% over the last 12 months.