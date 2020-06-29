TV Vision Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore in March 2020 down 11.22% from Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2020 up 35.87% from Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 up 72.94% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2019.
TV Vision shares closed at 1.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and -20.83% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.53
|24.78
|27.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.53
|24.78
|27.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.89
|14.11
|27.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.20
|2.40
|2.37
|Depreciation
|6.86
|6.93
|6.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.21
|7.10
|3.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.63
|-5.76
|-13.49
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.63
|-5.76
|-13.49
|Interest
|0.27
|0.35
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.91
|-6.11
|-13.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.91
|-6.11
|-13.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.91
|-6.11
|-13.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.91
|-6.11
|-13.89
|Equity Share Capital
|34.94
|34.94
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-1.75
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-1.75
|-3.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-1.75
|-3.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-1.75
|-3.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:35 am