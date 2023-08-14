TV Vision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.84% from Rs. 19.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.57% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 48.65% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

TV Vision shares closed at 2.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -3.77% over the last 12 months.