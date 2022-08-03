TV Vision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore in June 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022 up 66.78% from Rs. 11.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 up 122.52% from Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2021.

TV Vision shares closed at 2.40 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.35% returns over the last 12 months.