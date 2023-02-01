 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 28.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in December 2022 down 28.06% from Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2022 down 14.12% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 178.06% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021. TV Vision shares closed at 2.25 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.82% over the last 12 months.
TV Vision
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations16.0319.2322.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.0319.2322.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.1111.9515.21
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.89--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.332.002.13
Depreciation4.744.746.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.803.353.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.95-3.70-4.99
Other Income--0.030.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.95-3.67-4.93
Interest0.370.380.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.32-4.05-5.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.32-4.05-5.53
Tax-0.010.02--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.31-4.07-5.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.31-4.07-5.53
Equity Share Capital36.7436.7434.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.72-1.11-1.58
Diluted EPS-1.63-1.05-1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.72-1.11-1.58
Diluted EPS-1.63-1.05-1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:44 pm