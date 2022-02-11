TV Vision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.29 crore in December 2021 up 4.64% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2021 up 40.96% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021 up 164.58% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

TV Vision shares closed at 3.30 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)