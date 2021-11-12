TV Vision Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in September 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 17.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2021 up 41.03% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021 up 91.58% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2020.

TV Vision shares closed at 3.25 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)