TV Vision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.86% from Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.09% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

TV Vision shares closed at 2.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.87% over the last 12 months.