English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TV Vision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.86% from Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.09% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

    TV Vision shares closed at 2.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.87% over the last 12 months.

    TV Vision
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9716.0320.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9716.0320.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8212.1114.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.162.332.32
    Depreciation4.644.745.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.842.824.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.50-5.97-6.25
    Other Income0.130.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.37-5.95-6.25
    Interest0.270.370.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.64-6.32-6.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.64-6.32-6.75
    Tax---0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.64-6.31-6.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.64-6.31-6.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.64-6.31-6.73
    Equity Share Capital36.7436.7436.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.53-1.72-1.92
    Diluted EPS-1.46-1.63-1.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.53-1.72-1.92
    Diluted EPS-1.46-1.63-1.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #TV Vision
    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm