TV Vision Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore in March 2023 down 16.86% from Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 up 16.23% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.09% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.
TV Vision shares closed at 2.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.87% over the last 12 months.
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.97
|16.03
|20.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.97
|16.03
|20.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.82
|12.11
|14.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.16
|2.33
|2.32
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.74
|5.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.84
|2.82
|4.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.50
|-5.97
|-6.25
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.37
|-5.95
|-6.25
|Interest
|0.27
|0.37
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.64
|-6.32
|-6.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.64
|-6.32
|-6.75
|Tax
|--
|-0.01
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.64
|-6.31
|-6.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.64
|-6.31
|-6.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.64
|-6.31
|-6.73
|Equity Share Capital
|36.74
|36.74
|36.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-1.72
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-1.63
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-1.72
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-1.63
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited