TV Vision Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 down 10.28% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.77% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.

TV Vision shares closed at 3.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)