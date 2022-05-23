TV Vision Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Vision are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.41 crore in March 2022 down 10.28% from Rs. 22.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.77% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2021.
TV Vision shares closed at 3.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|TV Vision
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.41
|22.29
|22.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.41
|22.29
|22.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.84
|15.21
|17.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|-0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.32
|2.13
|2.55
|Depreciation
|5.38
|6.48
|6.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.01
|3.46
|6.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|-5.00
|-9.20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|-4.94
|-9.05
|Interest
|0.50
|0.60
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.75
|-5.54
|-9.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.75
|-5.54
|-9.42
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.73
|-5.54
|-9.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.73
|-5.54
|-9.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.73
|-5.54
|-9.45
|Equity Share Capital
|36.74
|34.94
|34.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-1.58
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-1.58
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|-1.58
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-1.74
|-1.58
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes